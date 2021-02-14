Local pizzeria gets a taste of a weekend with no curfew

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This is Ohio’s first weekend since the statewide curfew has been lifted and Over the Moon Pub and Pizza is, you guessed it, over the moon.

When Governor DeWine made the announcement, owner Michael Walsh and his wife and co-owner Lisa Walsh had a lot to celebrate.

Mr. Walsh said, “My wife ran downstairs and gave me high fives and I thought well something’s up. She was listening to the governor’s announcement. I was working in the front so that was very positive news.”

The curfew presented big challenges for this local business. On top of lost hours, there was lost revenue and, as a result, some staff were cut. To be exact, at one point, the curfew cut four and a half hours off potential revenue every day...

“..,because we have a two thirty liquor license and when they cut us back to 10, when we had to have everyone on the road and home, it made a massive impact on our ability to drive revenue that we otherwise could have captured,” Mr. Walsh explained.

Additionally, costs went up.

Mr. Walsh said, “Every expense we have with food, alcohol - those things are all up substantially, especially on the food side. You know, it’s a very precarious situation to try to balance.”

As you might expect, the curfew lift has boosted employee moral. However, the biggest shift has been in the customers.

Mr. Walsh said, “For me, the biggest thing is you can sense relief in our customers. You can see people are a little less timid. They’re having more fun. They’re still staying distanced and doing all the things they should be but you can see the - you can feel the relief, if that makes any sense.”

There isn’t just a renewed feeling of freedom that comes with canceling curfew. There’s also a concrete, tangible financial freedom. In fact, it’s freed up funds for projects that were previously postponed due to a tight budget.

Mr. Walsh announced, “In the near future, we hope to start doing some needed renovations on this building to create a better customer environment.”

Renovations will include improving decor, infrastructure, and more.

