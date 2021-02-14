Advertisement

Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

By WXIA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot to death in a wooded area near his Atlanta home.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 12-year-old David Mack. Police say the boy was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He had last been seen around 3 p.m. when he told his grandmother he was going to visit some friends.

The family went out canvassing the area Wednesday and found David dead in the woods near their home, police say. He and other children often played and traveled in the area, where there is a trail near a creek.

Officers and first responders arrived on scene and confirmed the boy was dead.

Police have gotten reports of gunshots heard in the area, but there is conflicting information as to when the shots were fired. They expect the 12-year-old’s autopsy to establish an approximate time of death.

Police say they have multiple leads that they will continue to follow and are actively investigating.

“We don’t want anybody to die, especially by gun violence,” said Police Maj. D’Andrea Price. “When young people are gunned down in our city, we take that very seriously.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
Bridges re-open after tanker accident
Power lines throughout West Virginia remain frozen Friday night after an ice storm hit the...
AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Officers cited Mi Boyz Bar and Grill for violating health orders put in place to prevent the...
Pomeroy bar cited for crowded night
Some AEP customers have been told their power isn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Many forced to cope with no electricity

Latest News

Police say they have multiple leads that they will continue to follow and are actively...
Boy, 12, found dead near Atlanta home the day after family reported him missing
A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima,...
Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver