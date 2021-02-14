Advertisement

Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Sunday that nine more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

DHHR also says 306 more positive cases have been reported.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 2,060,162 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,588 total cases and 2,210 total deaths reported by DHHR.

DHHR says the deaths of a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Grant County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year old male from Marshall County have been confirmed.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).

