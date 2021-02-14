Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
Bridges re-open after tanker accident
Power lines throughout West Virginia remain frozen Friday night after an ice storm hit the...
AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Officers cited Mi Boyz Bar and Grill for violating health orders put in place to prevent the...
Pomeroy bar cited for crowded night
Some AEP customers have been told their power isn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Many forced to cope with no electricity

Latest News

A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima,...
Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
MU soccer back on the pitch after 440 days
MU soccer back on the pitch after 440 days