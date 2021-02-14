Weather and long lines causes vaccine delays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands could be seen waiting in line in Kanawha County to get their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

Appointments were available for those 65 and older who signed up through the West Virginia Vaccine Registration System.

Due to the long lines, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department wants to remind people that once they have an appointment, their dose of the vaccine is secure and there is no need to come extra early for your appointment.

“These people have been very anxious to get even their first dose,” said Dr. Sherri Young. “Even though there was some traffic tie-ups today, even though there was some waiting, and we know there was some inconvenience; when we talk to people inside, their very happy to get their vaccine.”

The next shipment of vaccines arrives Monday, the next clinic will be held on Saturday.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department held their clinic at Cabell Midland High School after their initial appointments on Thursday and Friday were moved due to inclement weather.

Many were happy to be back on track fighting against COVID-19 after the winter storm changed some of the plans.

Several hundred people received their first or second dose in Cabell County.

“It’s really honestly hopeful, to see this many people able to get their vaccine, get their second dose, and to be able to come out safely. That was ultimately our goal, was yes it was unfortunate that we had to delay but we didn’t want to risk anyone safety to get their vaccine we want to protect them while also protecting them with the vaccine. So it’s great the turnout we had today and we were able to reschedule.”

CHHD is telling people to monitor your phone calls and check social media for any updates, changes or new announcements, as well as their Facebook, especially since another round of winter weather is expected early this week.

They are continuing to schedule new appointments based of the state’s waiting list and priority schedule.

Meanwhile in Putnam County, teachers were able to get their second round of the COVID-19 vaccine. The event was originally planned for Friday but was pushed back due to weather.

475 shots were administered at the clinic. Another date will be planned in the near future in case some educators were unable to attend.

“I’m actually very pleased, it seems that West Virginia is doing a very good job of getting those does out, the first and second rounds, and the more people that we get vaccinated the absolute better it is going to be,” said Ryan Brown, teacher.

If you still need to pre-register for the vaccine in West Virginia, you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.