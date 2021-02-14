Advertisement

White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has the latest weekend forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says two big storms are heading our way
Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County
This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
Oil spills into Ohio River after tanker accident
Emergency dispatchers say it's a solid sheet of ice in the crash area.
I-64 West closed in Boyd County following multi-vehicle crash
Slick road conditions causing multiple crashes

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
wsaz
Pomeroy bar cited after crowded night
wsaz
Oil tanker spills thousands of gallons of oil in Ohio River
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack