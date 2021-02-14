WVU student releases new love song just in time for Valentine’s Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dallan Halkias or Sir Dallan G. released their new single, “I Hope I’m Yours” February 12. A single that was much more than just a love song.

“I wanted one that was explicitly for the LGBTQ+ community because there is alot of love songs for cishet people. There is not as many for my community. I wanted to write something that kind of encapslated the really sacred nature of love,” they said.

Halkias was a young artist signed with Mon Hills Records - a WVU student ran record label.

Halkias said the first time they knew they wanted to be a musician was during a school performance of “The Music Man.”

“The curtains open and I just remember like seeing the audience and it was just such a magical moment. I was like wow I’m about to tell this story and all these peoplae are here watching. I wanted to be able to experience that and give other people that experience the rest of my life,” Halkias said.

Even though they had played music since elementary school. Halkias didn’t find a passion for Jazz until college when they interviewed a WVU Jazz professor.

They hoped to create an artistic outlet for all people to feel included.

“Why I do what I do is to create a safe space for them. Not only in the listening but in the genres to know they can be safe in the music community in general,” Halkias said.

They added their EP encompased multiple styles of Jazz music and would be released sometime in early March.

“I Hope I’m Yours” was avalible on all music streaming services.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.