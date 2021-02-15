Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – First responders are on the scene of an accident Monday involving a tractor-trailer.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 6.

Mile marker 6 is close to the West Huntington Exit along I-64.

According to WV 511, one eastbound lane is shut down at this time.

No word on if anyone was hurt in the crash

