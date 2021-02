PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.

Dispatchers say the accidents are near mile marker 33. Both lanes are closed at this time.

No word on any injuries, or when the road will be reopened.

