AEP brings in hundreds of workers in anticipation of winter weather outages

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morrison’s Market is one of the only grocery stores along Route 10, south of Barboursville; an area hit hard by Thursdays winter storm. Where many have found themselves without power for days.

“We are operating on a generator full time because power has been out since Wednesday night,” said employee Chenoa Bocook.

Bocook spends his days ringing up customer after customer, but the items in their basket are a little different this Valentine’s Day.

Instead of chocolates and steaks, it’s essential items and already cooked meals.

“We completely sold out of propane because a lot of people are trying to operate on propane tanks right now,” said Bocook.

At it’s peak power outages were at 45,000 in the state of West Virginia.

As of Sunday afternoon, 10,000 are still without power mainly in Wayne, Cabell, and Putnam counties.

An AEP spokesperson says most of the large outages have been restored, however, crews are working on outages that affect smaller communities.

Bocook says in the three years she’s worked at Morrison’s they’ve never been this busy.

“We have had little ones here and there and we have had rushes but never this big,” said Bocook.

West Virginia isn’t out of the woods yet. The region is anticipating another winter weather pattern to move through in the days to come.

AEP brought in 400 workers Sunday in addition to the 200 they placed in the state prior to Thursday’s ice storm.

An AEP spokesperson said the decision is not normal, but necessary.

In the meantime, Bocook and her crew will continue stocking necessities.

“A lot of people are not able to cook right now so we are really doing a lot of it for them,” said Bocook.

Crews continue to work through the sometimes hazardous conditions, while trying to recover from the last storm and prepare for what’s on the horizon.

