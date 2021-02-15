Appalachian Power gives an update on ice storm response

(WSAZ) – Appalachian Power announced Monday that it has nearly 2,600 workers dedicated to restoring electric service in the wake of two damaging ice storms and is preparing for a new round of damaging weather expected in West Virginia tonight.

The work force includes crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local crews and contractors repair ice storm damage.

The company says Nearly 1,500 workers are dedicated to service restoration efforts in West Virginia, with a focus on restoring power to customers affected by the Feb. 11 ice storm. The total includes an additional 400 line workers brought in Sunday from other states in anticipation of additional outages from forecasted ice accumulation tonight.

Crews are working to restore service to around 10,400 customers currently without electric service, mostly in western counties of the state.

Counties with most remaining outages are: Cabell, with 3,115 customers out of service, Wayne, with 1,991, and Putnam, with 1,967.

AEP announced it has temporarily suspended overall restoration estimates in affected areas of West Virginia due to “great uncertainty of the level of damage and outages further ice accumulation will bring Monday night.”

AEP is reminding neighbors to place portable or RV generators in a cool, dry, well ventilated, outdoor location. Do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Crews say to follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

