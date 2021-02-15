Advertisement

Appalachian Power gives an update on ice storm response

(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) – Appalachian Power announced Monday that it has nearly 2,600 workers dedicated to restoring electric service in the wake of two damaging ice storms and is preparing for a new round of damaging weather expected in West Virginia tonight.

The work force includes crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local crews and contractors repair ice storm damage.

The company says Nearly 1,500 workers are dedicated to service restoration efforts in West Virginia, with a focus on restoring power to customers affected by the Feb. 11 ice storm. The total includes an additional 400 line workers brought in Sunday from other states in anticipation of additional outages from forecasted ice accumulation tonight.

Crews are working to restore service to around 10,400 customers currently without electric service, mostly in western counties of the state.

Counties with most remaining outages are: Cabell, with 3,115 customers out of service, Wayne, with 1,991, and Putnam, with 1,967.

AEP announced it has temporarily suspended overall restoration estimates in affected areas of West Virginia due to “great uncertainty of the level of damage and outages further ice accumulation will bring Monday night.”

AEP is reminding neighbors to place portable or RV generators in a cool, dry, well ventilated, outdoor location. Do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Crews say to follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Greenup County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
However, due to federal shortages of the vaccine, if your second dose isn’t available on that...
Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives update on second COVID-19 dose