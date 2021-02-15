Ashland beats Boyd County

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day was the setting for a rivalry game between Ashland and Boyd County in Kentucky boys basketball. The Lions started out with an 11-2 run and led by 3 after the first quarter but the Tomcats picked up the pace to win it 81-59. Ashland improves to 8-2 while Boyd County falls to 10-2 and it’s the biggest win by the Tomcats over the Lions in over 10 years.

Here are the highlights that aired Sunday evening on WSAZ Sports.

