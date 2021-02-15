Advertisement

Ashland beats Boyd County

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day was the setting for a rivalry game between Ashland and Boyd County in Kentucky boys basketball. The Lions started out with an 11-2 run and led by 3 after the first quarter but the Tomcats picked up the pace to win it 81-59. Ashland improves to 8-2 while Boyd County falls to 10-2 and it’s the biggest win by the Tomcats over the Lions in over 10 years.

Here are the highlights that aired Sunday evening on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
Bridges re-open after tanker accident
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Power lines throughout West Virginia remain frozen Friday night after an ice storm hit the...
AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Officers cited Mi Boyz Bar and Grill for violating health orders put in place to prevent the...
Pomeroy bar cited for crowded night

Latest News

ASHLAND BEATS BOYD COUNTY
MU soccer back on the pitch after 440 days
MU soccer back on the pitch after 440 days
Herd sweeps MTSU
Herd sweeps MTSU
WVU falls to Oklahoma