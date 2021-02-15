Advertisement

Ashland Town Center to close early Monday due to weather conditions

File photo of the Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Ky
File photo of the Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Ky(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A shopping mall in our region announced Monday it will close early due to severe weather conditions.

The Ashland Town Center posted on its Facebook page Monday it will be closing at 3 p.m. February 15.

The post goes on to say the plan is to open Tuesday, weather permitting.

Due to the current weather advisory, Ashland Town Center will be closing at 3 p.m. today, February 15th. We plan to open on Tuesday, weather permitting. Be safe out there!

Posted by Ashland Town Center on Monday, February 15, 2021

