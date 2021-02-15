Ashland Town Center to close early Monday due to weather conditions
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A shopping mall in our region announced Monday it will close early due to severe weather conditions.
The Ashland Town Center posted on its Facebook page Monday it will be closing at 3 p.m. February 15.
The post goes on to say the plan is to open Tuesday, weather permitting.
