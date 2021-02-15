Advertisement

Average new car prices top $40,000 in January

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.

New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year.

Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.

Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update

Latest News

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Gov. Beshear announces child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Greenup County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather
Appalachian Power gives an update on ice storm response