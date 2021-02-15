Advertisement

Boyd County requests assistance from National Guard during ice storm

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Judge Executive has requested assistance from the National Guard during the ice storm.

The Judge Executive reached out to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Monday morning, asking for approval of enacting a section of state law that allows a county judge executive to utilize the National Guard in a crisis situation.

The National Guard will send two units to help those who need to get out from their homes and are stranded due to power outages, impassable roads and emergency medical requests.

Crews will be stationed at the warming shelter set up at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center. They’re also going to be staged at the Boyd County Road Department.

Judge Executive Chaney is asking citizens who need these services or know someone who does to reach out to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.

