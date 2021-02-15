Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives update on second COVID-19 dose

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has announced they will be giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week to those who had their first dose with them.

If you’re part of the priority groups that received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before January 23, you should go to the old Sears building at the Huntington Mall on Thursday, February 18 or Friday, February 19 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive your second dose.

If you received a Pfizer vaccine with Cabell-Huntington Health Department before January 30, you can also go to the old Sears building on Thursday, February 18 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for your second dose.

The health department says these options are only available who are part of those priority groups who have already gotten their first dose with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Those who still need the first dose will be contacted for an appointment based on vaccine availability.

Vaccine clinics may be postponed due to weather.

The health department also says second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be given close to the recommended dates. However, due to federal shortages of the vaccine, if your second dose isn’t available on that date, it’s recommended that you should get your second dose as soon as possible after. This may require a week or two delay.

Officials say the second dose will boost immunity even if it’s delayed. The series is not currently recommended to be restarted if there is a delay of the second dose.

