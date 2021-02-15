Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 301 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just over 300 new cases of coronavirus were reported in West Virginia Monday morning.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 15, there have been 2,065,565 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,889 total cases.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday, increasing the death toll to 2,212.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Lewis County and a 53-year old male from Ohio County.

Of the 127,889 cases of COVID-19, officials say 11,683 are considered active.

113,994 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications and as far as vaccine distribution, data shows 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated.

250,646 West Virginians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For how you can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of West Virginia click here.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,159), Berkeley (9,437), Boone (1,524), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,970), Cabell (7,529), Calhoun (218), Clay (369), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,566), Gilmer (676), Grant (1,034), Greenbrier (2,362), Hampshire (1,474), Hancock (2,555), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,740), Jackson (1,654), Jefferson (3,520), Kanawha (11,689), Lewis (992), Lincoln (1,187), Logan (2,604), Marion (3,577), Marshall (2,956), Mason (1,741), McDowell (1,323), Mercer (4,099), Mineral (2,560), Mingo (2,070), Monongalia (7,610), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,142), Ohio (3,543), Pendleton (610), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,062), Raleigh (4,516), Randolph (2,333), Ritchie (599), Roane (486), Summers (691), Taylor (1,067), Tucker (488), Tyler (604), Upshur (1,620), Wayne (2,559), Webster (283), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,856), Wyoming (1,698).

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
Some areas can see another half inch of ice on power lines.
Ice storm risk looms

Latest News

Highway
Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear advises Kentuckians to limit travel; alerts National Guard