COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 301 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just over 300 new cases of coronavirus were reported in West Virginia Monday morning.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 15, there have been 2,065,565 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,889 total cases.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday, increasing the death toll to 2,212.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Lewis County and a 53-year old male from Ohio County.

Of the 127,889 cases of COVID-19, officials say 11,683 are considered active.

113,994 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications and as far as vaccine distribution, data shows 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated.

250,646 West Virginians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,159), Berkeley (9,437), Boone (1,524), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,970), Cabell (7,529), Calhoun (218), Clay (369), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,566), Gilmer (676), Grant (1,034), Greenbrier (2,362), Hampshire (1,474), Hancock (2,555), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,740), Jackson (1,654), Jefferson (3,520), Kanawha (11,689), Lewis (992), Lincoln (1,187), Logan (2,604), Marion (3,577), Marshall (2,956), Mason (1,741), McDowell (1,323), Mercer (4,099), Mineral (2,560), Mingo (2,070), Monongalia (7,610), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,142), Ohio (3,543), Pendleton (610), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,062), Raleigh (4,516), Randolph (2,333), Ritchie (599), Roane (486), Summers (691), Taylor (1,067), Tucker (488), Tyler (604), Upshur (1,620), Wayne (2,559), Webster (283), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,856), Wyoming (1,698).

