Dangerous driving conditions

Icy Roads graphic
Icy Roads graphic(Source: Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency dispatchers from around the region are urging drivers to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to get out Monday morning.

Several accidents are being reported around the region due to the icy road conditions.

Metro 911 has received reports of hazardous driving conditions across Kanawha County due to black ice.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution and avoid travel if possible until road conditions improve.

Both sheriff’s offices in Greenup County, Kentucky, and Jackson County, Ohio, are urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Main roads, such as the interstates and state routes, as well as secondary roads are covered in ice.

