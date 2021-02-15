Gov. Beshear announces child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccine progress and announced child care workers now will be included in phase 1B. They can sign up anywhere in the commonwealth currently offering vaccinations.

The Governor said the state has had five weeks of declining cases for the first time since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020.

“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight. These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think it’s more than that. I think we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost, and we realize how effective wearing a mask is, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and we want to protect one another as we get there,” said Gov. Beshear.

Adam Mather, Cabinet for Health and Family Services inspector general, also updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities.

“We are seeing really positive trends, not only in Kentucky as a whole, but specifically in long-term care which was hit very hard by COVID-19,” Mather said. “We’re seeing decreasing numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Today is the first day that we’ve reported no facility in the state of Kentucky has 15 or more active cases. We are expanding the federal vaccination program for long-term care into other residential spaces, including low-income, elderly congregate housing, Supports for Community Living residences and more.”

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 723

New deaths today: 9

Positivity rate: 6.57%

Total deaths: 4,291

Currently hospitalized: 969

Currently in ICU: 268

Currently on ventilator: 132

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Boone and Pike. Each county reported at least 25 new cases.

