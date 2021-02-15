Advertisement

Governor Beshear advises Kentuckians to limit travel; alerts National Guard

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced he is advising residents to limit travel as much as possible for at least the next two days.

He made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning.

This is due to the inclement weather affecting much of the state.

Governor Beshear says they have also alerted the National Guard and they are ready to assist. The first unit is in Ashland, going door to door, checking on those who have lost power and taking people to warming centers if necessary.

The governor says if you must get out, you should take extra time, reduce your speed and be very careful. The roads are slick and dangerous Monday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says for the first time, in District 12, they had to pull back trucks from B and C routes in the Pikeville area because of ice-covered roads. He says even with highly skilled drivers, trucks were running into ditches.

This is a developing story.

