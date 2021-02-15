Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he’s asking the Emergency Management Division to be on high alert for winter weather impacting the state.

He held a press conference Monday morning.

The governor asks you to take extra precautions and be careful with the inclement weather.

A second corrections officer died on Saturday after battling COVID-19 for several months, according to Governor Justice. He served at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

Governor Justice says no counties are red on the DHHR coronavirus map as of Monday, February 15.

The governor says last week, we hit 106.2% for the administration rate on first round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93.7% on second round doses. The goal is 100%.

102.8% of all doses the state has received have been administered. Governor Justice says this is a “monstrous achievement” because now when you put first and second rounds together, for the first time ever, we have been in excess of 100%. He says “it cannot possibly be any better than that.”

