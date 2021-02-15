Advertisement

Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he’s asking the Emergency Management Division to be on high alert for winter weather impacting the state.

He held a press conference Monday morning.

The governor asks you to take extra precautions and be careful with the inclement weather.

A second corrections officer died on Saturday after battling COVID-19 for several months, according to Governor Justice. He served at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

Governor Justice says no counties are red on the DHHR coronavirus map as of Monday, February 15.

The governor says last week, we hit 106.2% for the administration rate on first round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93.7% on second round doses. The goal is 100%.

102.8% of all doses the state has received have been administered. Governor Justice says this is a “monstrous achievement” because now when you put first and second rounds together, for the first time ever, we have been in excess of 100%. He says “it cannot possibly be any better than that.”

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
Some areas can see another half inch of ice on power lines.
Ice storm risk looms

Latest News

Highway
Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 301 new cases
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear advises Kentuckians to limit travel; alerts National Guard