Holzer Clinic closes some services due to inclement weather

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WSAZ) - Holzer Clinic has announced early closure of several services due to inclement weather Monday afternoon.

Holzer Clinic has announced that all COVID vaccine clinics, COVID swabbing locations, and Urgent Care locations will be closed from 3 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16th.

Patient appointments will need to be rescheduled, and there may be a delay in scheduled surgeries.

Holzer Emergency Departments in Gallipolis, Jackson, and Pomeroy will remain open.

Holzer officials said, “We encourage everyone to stay safe and warm as we deal with the incoming winter weather.”

