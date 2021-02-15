Advertisement

I-75 northbound reopens after fatal crash

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Update 2/15 6:25 p.m.:

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 is back open after a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Roads are still slick and officials say to stay home.

Update 2/15 5:16 p.m.:

We have learned that the crash along I-75 was weather-related.

One person has died, but no other deaths or injures have been reported, as of now.

Original Story 2/15 3:41 p.m.:

The Laurel County Fire Department says part of I-75 is shut down after a fatal car crash.

The fire department posted on Facebook that I-75 northbound at exit 49 is shut down due to a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Fire officials say you need to take US Highway 25 north to get around the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

