I-75 northbound reopens after fatal crash

Update 2/15 6:25 p.m.:

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 is back open after a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Roads are still slick and officials say to stay home.

Update 2/15 5:16 p.m.:

We have learned that the crash along I-75 was weather-related.

One person has died, but no other deaths or injures have been reported, as of now.

KSP London Post say one person has died in weather related crash at 55mm Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County. More at 4-7pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/GW6DvMP69X — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 15, 2021

Original Story 2/15 3:41 p.m.:

The Laurel County Fire Department says part of I-75 is shut down after a fatal car crash.

The fire department posted on Facebook that I-75 northbound at exit 49 is shut down due to a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Fire officials say you need to take US Highway 25 north to get around the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

