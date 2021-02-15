Advertisement

Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky

Feb. 15, 2021
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash has closed one lane of I-64 west in Carter County.

Kentucky State Police troopers said the crash happened near the 160 mile marker near the Olive Hill exit.

One lane of I-64 westbound is shut down.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Troopers said there have been several reports of black ice and hazardous road conditions in that area.

