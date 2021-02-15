Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police London Post is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Whitley County.

According to a press release, shortly after 3:30 am on February 14, KSP was requested by the Corbin Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dogwood Cove in the Corbin community of Whitley County.

Kentucky State Police says the preliminary investigation indicates an off-duty Corbin Police officer was contacted at his home by a neighbor in reference to a prowler complaint. The officer went outside where he was confronted by a man.

The officer and the man became involved in an altercation, during which the officer discharged his agency’s issued firearm hitting the man.

The man was taking to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.

An investigation is ongoing and is being led by Post 11 investigative Sergeant Duane Foley. Sergeant Foley was assisted at the scene by the Post 11 investigative section, the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Marshall University to close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather
Highway
Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather