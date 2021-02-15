Advertisement

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a vigil with members of professional associations and the interfaith community at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.

Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

