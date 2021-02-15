Marshall Health COVID-19 testing site closes due to weather
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed February 16.
This is due to freezing temperatures and expected weather conditions.
Officials say the testing site will resume normal operating ours on Wednesday, February 18.
