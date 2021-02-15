Advertisement

Marshall Health COVID-19 testing site closes due to weather

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed February 16.

This is due to freezing temperatures and expected weather conditions.

Officials say the testing site will resume normal operating ours on Wednesday, February 18.

Additional Marshall Health clinic closures and delays can be found here.

