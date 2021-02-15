Marshall University to close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All Marshall University campuses and centers will close at 3 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

Officials say all in-person classes scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. or later are canceled. Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled Monday evening unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

University offices also will close at 3 p.m. although certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed. All those with appointments for Tuesday will be contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.

A decision about Tuesday’s university operations will be announced no later than 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

