Advertisement

Marshall University to close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather

(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All Marshall University campuses and centers will close at 3 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

Officials say all in-person classes scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. or later are canceled. Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled Monday evening unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

University offices also will close at 3 p.m. although certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed. All those with appointments for Tuesday will be contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.

A decision about Tuesday’s university operations will be announced no later than 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky

Latest News

KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Highway
Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather