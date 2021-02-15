Advertisement

New scholarship from Sallie Mae to help minority students

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Hip-hop is a popular type of music that is often based on the experience of the artist and speaks to its young fans.

That is especially true of the artist known at Dee-1. The hip-hop star is a former middle school teacher who joined Taylor on Studio 3 to spread the word about a new scholarship program created by the Sallie Mae Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The Sallie Mae Fund ‘Bridging the Dream’ Scholarship Program was created to help minority students and those from marginalized communities access and complete college and other forms of higher education.

