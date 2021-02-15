Several health departments close Monday due to weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to the winter storm warning in the area the Lawrence County Health Department in Ohio is cancelling their vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday. Officials say if you had an appointment time for this clinic they will be in contact with you to reschedule.

That clinic was for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Kentucky, the Greenup County Health Department has announced they too will close due to the upcoming weather. They are assuring residents who were scheduled to get their vaccinations Monday that they will reschedule as soon as possible.

Officials say they are hoping to reopen Tuesday but it will depend how the weather plays out. Anyone impacted by the closure will be contacted for a new appointment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.