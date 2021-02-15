Advertisement

Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County

Highway
Highway(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Carter County Sheriff says no one should be on the roadways unless it is a dire emergency.

He issued the statement Monday morning.

Carter County is in a State of Emergency due to the winter weather causing power outages and road issues.

The sheriff says he understands many people are still without power and need to get supplies to keep generators running. He also understands there are others with medical issues.

Sheriff Jeff May says they’ve had another fatal crash Monday and wants everyone to be safe.

The county is predicted to get more ice, which means more power outages with poles and trees down.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of accidents have shut down I-64 westbound past the Hurricane exit Sunday night.
I-64 westbound reopen after accidents
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian with a winter weather forecast update
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Ice Storm Cometh
AEP is working to first remove trees and then restore power.
17,000 without power in latest AEP update
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Ice causes fatal crash on I-64 in Kentucky

Latest News

KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Marshall University to close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice alerts Emergency Management Division to be on “high alert” for winter weather