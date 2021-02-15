Sheriff | No one should be on the roads in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Carter County Sheriff says no one should be on the roadways unless it is a dire emergency.

He issued the statement Monday morning.

Carter County is in a State of Emergency due to the winter weather causing power outages and road issues.

The sheriff says he understands many people are still without power and need to get supplies to keep generators running. He also understands there are others with medical issues.

Sheriff Jeff May says they’ve had another fatal crash Monday and wants everyone to be safe.

The county is predicted to get more ice, which means more power outages with poles and trees down.

