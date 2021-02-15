University of Charleston shifts to remote learning due to weather conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All classes beginning after 2 p.m. on the University of Charleston campus Monday will shift to remote learning due to inclement weather.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any update to their course schedule or assignments.

University officers in Charleston will close at 3 p.m. Certain essential employees may still be required to report to work.

Officials say dining and residential hall services on the Charleston campus will remain operational.

