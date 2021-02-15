Advertisement

University of Charleston shifts to remote learning due to weather conditions

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All classes beginning after 2 p.m. on the University of Charleston campus Monday will shift to remote learning due to inclement weather.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any update to their course schedule or assignments.

University officers in Charleston will close at 3 p.m. Certain essential employees may still be required to report to work.

Officials say dining and residential hall services on the Charleston campus will remain operational.

Boyd County requests assistance from National Guard during ice storm