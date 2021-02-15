Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into a tractor trailer near Sissonville

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crashed under a semi-truck during an accident on I-77 northbound in Sissonville.

According to Metro 9-1-1, no one is trapped inside the vehicle, and crews have not given any information regarding possible injuries. The accident took place around mile marker 106 at the Edens Fork Rd. exit going northbound just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The truck is off to the side of the road and the car is in the median. There is no word on if either lane is blocked.

We will be following this developing story and bring you the latest on WSAZ.com.

