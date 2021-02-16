Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal I-64 crash in Kentucky identified
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's timing of the possible ice storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher breaks down timing of ice storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says more ice expected Monday afternoon
Icy Roads graphic
Dangerous driving conditions

Latest News

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky
Take your skin to the next level with Face Fitness
Take your skin to the next level with Face Fitness