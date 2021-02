JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both southbound lanes of I-77 are shut down after an accident involving a semi.

According to West Virginia 511, it happened around 8 Tuesday morning near mile marker 153.5.

Dispatchers say the interstate is backed up throughout the entire county.

No one was hurt.

There isn’t any word on when it’ll reopen.

