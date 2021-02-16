Another COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

A 68-year-old man has passed away, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 246.

There are 17 new cases as of Tuesday. Overall, there have been 11,858 total cases.

1,374 cases are active.

Two more people have recovered. There have been 10,238 recoveries since the pandemic started.

