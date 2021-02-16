Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal I-64 crash in Kentucky identified
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's timing of the possible ice storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher breaks down timing of ice storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says more ice expected Monday afternoon
Icy Roads graphic
Dangerous driving conditions

Latest News

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
Power lines and trees are downed by winter storm in Cabell County, W.Va.
Severe ice storm downs trees in Cabell County, W.Va.
A winter storm Monday night caused mass power outages and dangerous road conditions....
WSAZ Now Desk | Round two of ice causes mass power outages, dangerous road conditions
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
WVAW says if you are experiencing a water outage or low water pressure, you should boil water...
West Virginia American Water outages reported