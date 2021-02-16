Advertisement

Businesses, organizations closed or delayed start on Tuesday

Many businesses and organizations are closed or on a delayed start Tuesday.
Many businesses and organizations are closed or on a delayed start Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The following businesses, organizations are either closed or on a delayed opening Tuesday, February 16:

Cabell County Courthouse (closed)

Greenup County Courthouse (closed)

Prestera Center Outpatient Locations (closed)

Goodwill KYOWVA (closed)

Kentucky State Office Buildings (closed)

Greenup County Health Dept. (closed)

Lawrence County, OH Health Dept. (closed)

Portsmouth Municipal Court (closed)

Huntington Federal Savings Bank - branches (closed)

Meigs Co. Health Dept. (delayed until noon)

CAO of Scioto County (delayed until 10am)

