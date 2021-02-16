Businesses, organizations closed or delayed start on Tuesday

The following businesses, organizations are either closed or on a delayed opening Tuesday, February 16:

Cabell County Courthouse (closed)

Greenup County Courthouse (closed)

Prestera Center Outpatient Locations (closed)

Goodwill KYOWVA (closed)

Kentucky State Office Buildings (closed)

Greenup County Health Dept. (closed)

Lawrence County, OH Health Dept. (closed)

Portsmouth Municipal Court (closed)

Huntington Federal Savings Bank - branches (closed)

Meigs Co. Health Dept. (delayed until noon)

CAO of Scioto County (delayed until 10am)

