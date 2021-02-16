Advertisement

Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A portion of Route 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County is closed Tuesday after a car became trapped underneath of the trailer of a semi.

The accident happened on Route 60 West just passed the Malden entrance ramp.

According to the Chief of the Volunteer Malden Fire Department, the driver was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a cut on his head.

Kanawha County deputies are investigating the crash.

