COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cabell County postponed due to inclement weather

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled Wednesday through Thursday at the old Sears building at the Huntington Mall have been postponed to Monday, Feb. 22.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health officials say the location will remain the same: the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

They advise you to show up Monday during the time your appointment was scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

For example, if you were scheduled for noon Wednesday, you’re asked to arrive at noon Monday.

Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Jan. 30 or the Pfizer vaccine before Feb. 6 can also go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 to receive their second dose.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will not be offering COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, February 19 due to inclement weather.

Weather permitting, testing will resume on Monday, Feb. 22. As weather could affect future events, health officials advise residents to monitor its website here for more information.

For questions or concerns, you’re asked to call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 304-526-3383.

