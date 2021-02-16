Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cabell County postponed due to inclement weather

Moderna vaccine
Moderna vaccine
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled Wednesday through Thursday at the old Sears building at the Huntington Mall have been postponed to Monday, Feb. 22.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health officials say the location will remain the same: the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

They advise you to show up Monday during the time your appointment was scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

For example, if you were scheduled for noon Wednesday, you’re asked to arrive at noon Monday.

Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Jan. 30 or the Pfizer vaccine before Feb. 6 can also go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 to receive their second dose.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will not be offering COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, February 19 due to inclement weather.

Weather permitting, testing will resume on Monday, Feb. 22. As weather could affect future events, health officials advise residents to monitor its website here for more information.

For questions or concerns, you’re asked to call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 304-526-3383.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal I-64 crash in Kentucky identified
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's timing of the possible ice storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher breaks down timing of ice storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says more ice expected Monday afternoon
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads

Latest News

Nearly 135,000 Kentuckians are still without power, Gov. Andy Beshear and fellow state...
Ky. Gov. Beshear updates state’s weather/power situation, COVID-19 numbers
COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lawrence County, Ohio cancelled
Kentucky Power | 55,000 customers without power
Overall, there have been 11,858 total cases.
Another COVID-19 death in Kanawha County