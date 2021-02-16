Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 4 new deaths, 228 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four coronavirus-related deaths and 228 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday morning in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2021, there have been 2,072,362 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,117 total cases and 2,216 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Webster County, a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County.

DHHR officials say 10,969 COVID-19 cases are still considered active.

As for recoveries, data shows 114,932 have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

According to officials, 144,250 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus and 252,098 have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,456), Boone (1,526), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,972), Cabell (7,545), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,568), Gilmer (679), Grant (1,038), Greenbrier (2,364), Hampshire (1,478), Hancock (2,556), Hardy (1,248), Harrison (4,759), Jackson (1,656), Jefferson (3,527), Kanawha (11,711), Lewis (987), Lincoln (1,191), Logan (2,607), Marion (3,581), Marshall (2,961), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,326), Mercer (4,109), Mineral (2,563), Mingo (2,073), Monongalia (7,625), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,143), Ohio (3,545), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,076), Raleigh (4,524), Randolph (2,342), Ritchie (599), Roane (485), Summers (691), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,623), Wayne (2,567), Webster (284), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,874), Wyoming (1,698).

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. For more information click here.

