Emergency dispatchers urging drivers to stay off roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region Tuesday morning.

According to Cabell County 911, the Huntington Police Department is asking drivers to avoid 5th St. Hill due to icy conditions.

Kanawha County emergency dispatch is asking drivers to allow extra time Tuesday morning and to use caution during their commute.

They said since temperatures are beginning to drop and will continue throughout the day, expect slick roadways, especially on side roads, bridges and overpasses.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has closed state office buildings Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions.

Allen Blair, with the KYTC, District 9, said, “State highway crews this (Tuesday) morning continue to clear snow-covered roads across northeast Kentucky and remove downed trees that have made most roads in Elliott, Carter, and Boyd counties impassable. All roads remain slick and hazardous. Travel is not advised. Roads are partly to mostly covered in Rowan, Bath, Nicholas, Fleming, Mason, Lewis, and Greenup counties, with some trees reported down. Crews are making progress toward clearer travel lanes, especially on I-64 and high priority routes but slick conditions remain.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports crews have been working overnight despite the freezing rain, sleet and snow.

It’s much the same for crews with the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

ODOT is reminding drivers that though a road may look clear, it could be slick due to black ice.

Trees brought down by heavy ice accumulation have covered roads and power lines.

Thousands of customers are without electricity as of Tuesday morning.

AEP reported Monday that is was bringing in crews from outside our region to help get the power back on.

