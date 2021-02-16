Advertisement

Fallen trees start hillside fire in Kanwaha County

Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue...
Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue Creek area.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are headed to battle a hillside fire in Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue Creek area.

3 Mile Road is shut down at this time.

Tress brought down power lines and started a fire on the hillside.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

