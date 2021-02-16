Fallen trees start hillside fire in Kanwaha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are headed to battle a hillside fire in Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue Creek area.

3 Mile Road is shut down at this time.

Tress brought down power lines and started a fire on the hillside.

