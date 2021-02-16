Fallen trees start hillside fire in Kanwaha County
Feb. 16, 2021
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are headed to battle a hillside fire in Kanawha County Tuesday morning.
Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue Creek area.
3 Mile Road is shut down at this time.
Tress brought down power lines and started a fire on the hillside.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
