First Warning Forecast | Ice storm concludes while another storm looms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Icy conditions have plagued much of the Tri-State Monday evening, with numerous trees coming down as a result. While quieter conditions weather-wise are expected overnight, a round of flurries and scattered snow showers is expected on Tuesday. Then, another storm looms for Thursday into Friday, bringing a new round of snow, ice, and rain. Finally, calmer conditions should set up for the weekend.

Wintry precipitation begins to taper after midnight Tuesday. Temperatures drop to the mid 20s by daybreak. Travel will continue to be very hazardous, and new downed trees and power outages are likely to result.

Expect a cloudy sky on Tuesday with flurries and scattered snow showers. Any burst of snow can deliver a fresh coating to up to an inch of snow. Temperatures stay in the mid 20s with a biting breeze.

Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with a high temperature around the freezing mark.

Thursday brings another winter storm with snow likely to start, before changing to freezing rain and then rain during the day as temperatures rise to the mid 30s. This will be followed by another round of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday stays cloudy with high temperatures around the 30-degree mark. A few lingering snow showers are possible.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Temperatures jump to the mid 40s on Sunday and Monday. The daytime hours will be mainly dry with the chance for passing rain showers at night.

