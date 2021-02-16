Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties due to the severe winter storm that has caused numerous power outages and road blockages over the past week.

Gov. Justice has also declared a State of Preparedness for the remaining 51 counties due to further severe winter storms that are expected to cause additional damage throughout the state.

As part of Tuesday’s State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

  • Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response.
  • Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

Monday, Gov. Justice announced that he was calling upon the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to stand by on “high alert” to coordinate a potential response to the storm.The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

To read the proclamation click here.

