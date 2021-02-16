Grocery store closes early ahead of ice storm

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - With the ice storm expected to approach soon, grocery shoppers have been stocking up.

Grocery stores like Foodfair have decided to close their doors earlier to prepare for the new round of ice.

“Gotta have the snacks, gotta have the cornbread to go with the beans,” one shopper said.

All Foodfair locations closed at 2:00 p.m. Monday to allow employees to get home before the storm hit.

“We’re usually steady, but not like this- this is crowded in here today,” Foodfair employee Della Meadows said.

Restocking the shelves has also been a problem.

“We didn’t get a truck today because of the weather,” Meadows said.

This has caused some essentials to run out faster.

“We’re running low on milk. We have bread. We don’t have salt,” Meadows said.

For shoppers who have experienced power outages through the course of the recent winter weather conditions, shopping smart is key.

“I bought canned food like the soups, they’ll stay forever and then I bought enough food to cook for three days,” Chris Henderson said.

As of right now, it is undecided whether Foodfair will resume normal business hours on Tuesday. They say they are playing it by ear to make sure all employees are safe.

