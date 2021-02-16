Huntington’s Public Works Department works to clear roads after severe winter weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Public Works Department has cleared 27 roads since Monday night’s ice storm.

According to the City’s Instagram, crews have eight more roadways to clear.

There are five additional roads that are blocked because of trees with electric lines in them, officials say.

All downed power lines must be removed by AEP before public works crews can clear the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.