Huntington’s Public Works Department works to clear roads after severe winter weather

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Public Works Department has cleared 27 roads since Monday night’s ice storm.

According to the City’s Instagram, crews have eight more roadways to clear.

There are five additional roads that are blocked because of trees with electric lines in them, officials say.

All downed power lines must be removed by AEP before public works crews can clear the scene.

