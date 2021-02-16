Ice storm temporarily closes runway at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The effects of Monday’s ice storm could be seen all over the region Tuesday.

Even though Kanawha County was spared the brunt of the storm, the area encountered its own issues.

Yeager Airport was among the places effected Tuesday morning. The ice storm closed the runway, closing it to arrivals and departures.

“It’s a problem not only here at Yeager, this is across the country,” said Chris Williams, a spokesperson for the airport.

Williams explained to WSAZ, that snow is a different beast compared with ice, especially on the runway.

He says snow can be blown off the runways, but the ice needs salt to be dealt with.

The use of the salt is a last resort, because of the damage it could possibly do to the runway’s asphalt.

“One time is one time. It’s not going to hurt anything. The most important thing is to get the planes in here so people can get where they need to go,” Williams said.

Crews at the airport worked around the clock to get the job done, and officials were able to reopen the runway by Tuesday afternoon.

