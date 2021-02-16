Advertisement

Ironton Municipal Court closed due to inclement weather

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRONTON, OHIO (WSAZ) - Several services in the City of Ironton will be closed or delayed due to inclement weather.

Ironton Municipal Court and Ironton City Hall will be closed Tuesday. The Mayor’s office will be available via phone at (740) 532-3833.

Utility shut-offs will be delayed until March 15th, giving people additional time to pay their utility bills despite Tuesday’s closure.

Additionally, the City’s trash collection will be delayed by one day. The trash collection schedule will now run Tuesday through Saturday.

