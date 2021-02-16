Advertisement

Kentucky Department of Education releases new guidance for school-related student travel

School bus
School bus
By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 16, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education has released new guidance on Tuesday for school-related student travel.

The guidance includes several factors that would be taken into consideration for student-related travel, except for Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) contests. For guidance for student athlete related travel, click here.

Officials say the guidance is aimed to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure in large group gatherings. School-related student trips with a limited number of socially distanced students is not prohibited, but the KDE says they are inadvisable until vaccinations against the virus are widespread.

According to the guidance, there is a safety expectation that schools must cancel field trips, assemblies and other large group activities to avoid mixing students in large common areas. This expectation is in addition to revised travel guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health that discourages all out-of-state leisure travel until further notice.

The KDE says school districts were warned that travel cancellations remain a very real possibility due to the coronavirus pandemic and there may be financial penalties associated with cancellations.

